Pelosi snapped at a reporter asking about the debt ceiling increase:



"What are you talking about?" pic.twitter.com/jPm5BIeSU7 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 29, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave a terse response when asked why House members should be pressured to vote for a debt ceiling increase when its path forward in the Senate is unclear. On Wednesday, Pelosi was asked why she would pressure moderate House members to vote for a debt ceiling increase when it appears that the bill may not pass the Senate. “What are you talking about?” Pelosi responded. “We have a responsibility to uphold, to lift up the full faith and credit of the United States of America. That’s what we have to do. These members have all voted for this last week. So if they’re concerned about how it might be in an ad, it’s already in an ad. It’s already in an ad.”

She continued, “So let us give every confidence, every step of the way that we will do that. We cannot predicate our actions in the House on what could happen in the Senate. We can when we’re coming to agreement on a bill. But in terms of this, I have no patience for people not voting for [it].”

