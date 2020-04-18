Nancy Pelosi Newsletter, April 17 2020 –

‘A Weak Leader’

“Dear San Franciscan,

This is an unbearably sad time with all Americans sharing the same devastating experience: we are grieving for those who have died from the coronavirus, we are fearful for our health and especially the health of our loved ones and we are heartbroken for our children who are unable to be in school and with their friends.

As Americans, we are suffering from pressures of economic hardship. All of us want to resume the precious and beautiful lives that America’s unique freedoms provide. We will overcome this moment, but success requires one fundamental from which all actions will follow: we need the truth. To succeed in this crisis, we must insist on the truth, and we must act upon it!

In order to move forward, we must first understand the truth of what has put us in this position:

The truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic.

The truth is that Donald Trump was warned about this pandemic months in advance.

The truth is that Donald Trump told his most loyal followers that the pandemic would disappear, thus endangering lives and paving the way for economic disaster.

The truth is that we did not have proper testing available in March despite Trump repeatedly claiming that we did; and even now, we do not have adequate tests, masks, PPE, and necessary equipment, which creates unnecessary death and suffering.

The truth is because of an insufficient response to this health crisis, the strong economy handed to Donald Trump is now a disaster,

The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others.

The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Once we all share the truth of what took place and what is currently happening, including in communities of color, we can work together to solve these problems.”

Read the entire Newsletter