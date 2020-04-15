GATEWAY PUNDIT

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

Let them eat cake. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) showed off her expensive kitchen appliances and massive gourmet ice cream collection during an appearance on a late night show as Americans stand in line at food banks. Pelosi slammed President Trump over his Coronavirus response on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show” with James Corden before showing off her 15 flavor ice cream collection. Pelosi, who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, held Americans hostage by delaying the first Coronavirus stimulus package.

READ MORE AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT