House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, snapped at CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday night during a town hall event for asking questions about impeachment after Pelosi announced earlier in the day that she was moving forward with impeaching President Donald Trump.

Nancy Pelosi scolds CNN's @JakeTapper for asking about impeachment on the day she asks for articles of impeachment to be drafted against @realDonaldTrump.

“Would you be willing to testify if it meant that people you want to hear from such as Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, or John Bolton, the former national security adviser, would also have to testify?” Tapper asked. “If there’s some sort of deal cut, would you be willing to do so?”

“It has nothing to do, they should be testifying because they have been asked to testify by Congress,” Pelosi snapped back. “It isn’t a deal. It’s about a system of checks and balances.”

Growing annoyed, Pelosi continued, “Can we not have any more questions about impeachment?”