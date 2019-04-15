MSN

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi didn’t hold back during an interview with 60 Minutes regarding her opinions on the capabilities of President Donald Trump. “I think that there’s nobody in the country who knows better that he should not be president of the United States than Donald Trump,” Pelosi said when asked to describe the president. 60 Minutes journalist Lesley Stahl then asked if Pelosi thought Trump was aware he should not be president. “I think he does. Yeah,” Pelosi said. “But I respect the office he holds and, uh, he’s not– worth the trouble of saying you’re so horrible we can’t work together. No, we need to work together.”

