THE DAILY CALLER:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly press conference Thursday she personally would support lowering the national voting age to 16.

“I myself, personally, not speaking for my caucus, I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16,” Pelosi said when asked by The Daily Caller about her thoughts on the issue. “I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school when they’re interested in all of this and learning about government to be able to vote.”

“Some of the priorities in this bill are about transparency, openness, and accessibility, and the rest,” she added. “That’s a subject of debate and I would welcome it, but I’ve held this position for a long time.”

The issue of lowering the voting age came up for debate in the House as an amendment last week on the “For The People Act,” a Democratic pushed bill (H.R. 1) that would overhaul U.S. election and campaign finance laws. Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced the amendment, but it failed 126-305.