House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday told CNN she’s “satisfied” with how former Vice President Joe Biden has responded to the allegation made by a former staffer, who says Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. “I am satisfied with how he has responded. I know him. I was proud to endorse him on Monday. Very proud to endorse him. And, so, I am satisfied with that,” said Pelosi. However, Biden himself has not responded personally, nor has he been asked about the allegation in any of the recent podcasts he has done from the basement of his Delaware home. Biden’s campaign has denied Tara Reade’s allegation, but even some media outlets on the left now say it’s time for Biden to address it himself.

