The Hill:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Saturday that the rioters who took part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday chose their “whiteness” over democracy.

The Associated Press first reported her remarks, which she made during an online video meeting with constituents in San Francisco. A transcript of her comments were shared with The Hill.

The comment came after Pelosi acknowledged the number of people who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, both of which were records for single-day coronavirus deaths in the United States.

“When that assault was taking place on the Capitol, 3,865 people in our country died of the coronavirus, many of them people of color because of the injustice of it all,” Pelosi said.

“The next day, on Thursday, 4,000 people died of the coronavirus. Why? Because decisions were made at the highest level, months before in the Oval Office, of denial, distortion, delay, calling it a ‘hoax.’”

Pelosi then shifted to Jan. 6, which she remarked is “the Feast of the Epiphany,” a feast holiday celebrated widely among Christians after Christmas that is often referred to as “Three Kings Day.”

I thought it was going to be an epiphany for those who were in opposition of our democracy to see the light,” Pelosi said. “Instead, it was an epiphany for the world to see that there are people in our country, led by this President, for the moment, who have chosen their whiteness over democracy. That’s what this is about.”

The Speaker ended her remarks by saying what she described as the “complicity” and the “instigation” of Trump will be addressed.

“This cannot be exaggerated. Not only the complicity, the instigation of the President of the United States, must and will be addressed,” Pelosi finished. “It’s only a number of days now before we inaugurate a new President.”

