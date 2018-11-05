BREITBART

Saturday while speaking to campaign volunteers in California, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said “San Francisco values” were what Democratic Party is about. Pelosi said, “I don’t mind when they say things about me like I’m a liberal. I like that.” She continued, “But when they say San Francisco liberal, as if to make it sound like it’s something negative, them’s fightin’ words. Don’t attack my city. Don’t attack my city. But, San Francisco values, that’s what we’re about. The city of Saint Francis, the city whose anthem is the song of Saint Francis, make us an instrument of thy peace.” She added, “Our hearts are full of love for everyone in our country. This is going to be an opportunity for us to be unifying.”

