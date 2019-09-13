WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

It’s official, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to run for another term.

Coy on her plans to date, Washington’s top Democrat told C-SPAN’s Steve Scully that she will file for a 17th term.

“Oh, yeah, well I’m not making any political plans right now but we’ll just take it one day at a time,” the Democrat initially said.

Then, she added, “I intend to file, we have to file by December of this year, we have to file, so I’ll be filing, yes.”

Pelosi first won in a 1987 special election and has twice been elected speaker.