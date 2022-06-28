Spokesman insists Pelosi’s ‘push’ of GOP pol’s kid was for her own good

NY Post

It’s sad to see “news outlets” that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family. https://t.co/Dm0oXtwF7V pic.twitter.com/KDyI4MfaOj — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) June 27, 2022

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson on Monday accused the media of misrepresenting a video of the House Speaker “pushing” a GOP congresswoman’s young daughter aside — insisting the top Democrat was merely trying to make sure the little girl “wouldn’t be hidden.” Rep. Mayra Flores, of Texas, leveled the accusation at Pelosi late Sunday after the footage, which was taken at the congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week, was shared on social media by conservative commentators. “It’s sad to see ‘news outlets’ that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter. The spokesperson then doubled down and shared additional footage that he said showed Pelosi “graciously greeting Rep. Flores’ children and telling them about the room they are in.” Flores had retweeted the footage Sunday night, writing “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

Read more at the NY Post