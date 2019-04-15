NEW YORK POST:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just sent some more shade to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a “60 Minutes” interview, correspondent Lesley Stahl pointed out the different groups within the House Democratic caucus. “You have these wings — AOC and her group on one side,” Stahl said.

“That’s like five people,” Pelosi interrupted.

Stahl corrected the snarky remark, saying that the “progressive group is more than five.”

“Well, I’m progressive — I’m a progressive, yeah,” Pelosi responded.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus has 98 members and is the second largest group of Democrats in the Congress. Ocasio-Cortez is one of the group’s most recognizable freshmen members.

Seven Democratic House members, including Ocasio-Cortez, are supported by the progressive political action the Justice Democrats, which Pelosi could also have been referring to.

On several occasions now, Pelosi has downplayed any splits within her ranks — and also tried to dim some of Ocasio-Cortez’s star power.