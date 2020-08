Tuesday on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Republican Party has been “highjacked” by a “cult-like group of people and others who are afraid of defying the cult leader,” who she said was President Donald Trump.

When asked about the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Pelosi said, “It was great that John Kasich was there. I think that was a very big plus for us because we do have to find our common ground as we go forward.”

