CNS NEWS:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “will gladly release her tax returns if and when she runs for president,” said her Chief of Staff Drew Hammill, apparently indicating that, in Pelosi’s current position as speaker, she will not release her tax returns.

When CNSNews.com repeatedly followed-up and asked Hammill to directly confirm that Pelosi, as speaker, would not release her tax returns, Hammill did not respond.

Pelosi, who was born on March 26, 1940, will turn 79 next month–and has not announced that she is running for president in 2020.

CNSNews.com has been trying for two weeks by email and telephone to get a direct answer from Speaker Pelosi on this tax-return question because she has co-sponsored legislation (H.R. 1) that would require the president and vice president to release their tax returns. Under 3 U.S. Code 19 (enacted under Article II, Section 1, Clause 6 of the Constitution), the Speaker of the House is third in line to the presidency.

Specifically, CNSNews.com asked Speaker Pelosi’s Press Spokesperson Taylor Griffin and Communications Director Ashley Etienne these questions:

H.R. 1, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi supports, would require the president and vice president to release their current tax return and their tax returns from the last 9 years. It states: “With respect to each taxable year for an individual who is the President or Vice President, not later than the due date for the return of tax for the taxable year, such individual shall submit to the Federal Election Commission a copy of the individual’s income tax returns for the taxable year and for the 9 preceding taxable years.”