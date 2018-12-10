CNS NEWS:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) responded to the November employment report that came out today—which showed that a record 156,795,000 were employed in America—by saying that the report revealed “a callous GOP special interest agenda” that has hurt the “economic security of hard-working families.”

The unemployment numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent for the third straight month. That is the lowest unemployment rate the United States has seen since 1969, according to BLS.

“November’s jobs report shows an economy straining beneath the weight of a callous GOP special interest agenda that has ransacked the economic security of hard-working families to enrich the already-wealthy,” Pelosi said in a statement responding to the report.

“In the election, voters delivered a resounding verdict against the Republican Congress’ brutal health care sabotage campaign, massive unpaid-for tax breaks for big banks, Big Pharma and big corporations shipping jobs overseas, and relentless attacks on Medicare and Medicaid. The American people will soon have a House Majority that will serve the public interest, not the special interests.