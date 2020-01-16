Pelosi quotes ‘Irishman’ before signing impeachment articles against Trump

NY POST

Leave the articles of impeachment, take the cannoli. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday likened President Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “do us a favor” to coded mob lingo by invoking the new Martin Scorsese flick “The Irishman.” “Do me a favor?” said Pelosi (D-Calif.), altering Trump’s quote in closing her speech on the House floor, a short time before she signed two articles of impeachment against the president. Then, taking even further liberty with the White House-released transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky, Pelosi said, “Do you paint houses too? What is this? Do me a favor?” In Scorsese’s three-plus-hour epic Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa tells Robert De Niro’s mob killer-for-hire character, Frank Sheeran, “I heard you paint houses,” a coded reference to performing hits.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST


Advertisements