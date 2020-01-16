NY POST

Leave the articles of impeachment, take the cannoli. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday likened President Trump’s request for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “do us a favor” to coded mob lingo by invoking the new Martin Scorsese flick “The Irishman.” “Do me a favor?” said Pelosi (D-Calif.), altering Trump’s quote in closing her speech on the House floor, a short time before she signed two articles of impeachment against the president. Then, taking even further liberty with the White House-released transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky, Pelosi said, “Do you paint houses too? What is this? Do me a favor?” In Scorsese’s three-plus-hour epic Al Pacino’s Jimmy Hoffa tells Robert De Niro’s mob killer-for-hire character, Frank Sheeran, “I heard you paint houses,” a coded reference to performing hits.

