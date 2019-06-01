THE HILL:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told California Democrats that Congress would continue aggressive investigations into President Trump and the Trump administration, stopping short of calling for the beginning of an impeachment inquiry.

Addressing the California Democratic Party’s annual convention in her home district, Pelosi cited former special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential

election.

“In his report, special counsel Mueller warned us in the starkest terms that there was an attack on our election and an attack on our democracy,” Pelosi said. “Why won’t the president defend us from this attack?”

“What is the president covering up?” she asked. “We must investigate the president’s welcoming of the assault on our democracy.

A single protester shouting “Impeach!” soon became a few, then a few dozen and then perhaps a hundred as Pelosi seemed to hint at a future inquiry.

“This isn’t about politics, it isn’t about partisanship, Democrats versus Republicans, no. It’s about patriotism, it’s about the sanctity of the constitution and it’s about the future of our nation. We will go where the facts lead us. We will insist on the truth. We will build an ironclad case to act,” Pelosi said.