THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned of escalating investigation into the Trump administration for continuing to block acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire from turning over a whistleblower complaint.

A whistleblower in the intelligence community filed a complaint alleging that Trump made a “promise” with the leader of a foreign nation. Additional reporting revealed that the conversation likely took place between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July about possibly investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Pelosi said to lawmakers Sunday, “If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” according to Axios.