FOX NEWS:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., again dismissed freshman like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., downplaying the amount of power they had amid a flurry of attention the media gave them.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said of Reps.Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Her comments came during a New York Times interview, published on Saturday after those four voted against a Republican measure funding humanitarian assistance at the border — something Pelosi eventually backed amid reports of poor conditions at migrant holding facilities.

Pelosi followed her Twitter comments, saying “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”