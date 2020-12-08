Just the News:

‘This special exhibition will help finally share the story of Congressman Joseph Rainey, which has for too long and for too many gone untold,’ Pelosi said when announcing the exhibit honoring former Rep. Rainey.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip James Clyburn omitted that the first African American to serve in the House of Representatives was a Republican when the Democratic leaders announced the opening of a new exhibit displayed in his honor.

The exhibition in the United States Capitol named, “Joseph Rainey: 150 Years,” celebrates the 150th anniversary of the swearing-in of former Rep. Joseph Rainey of South Carolina, who was the first African American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. During his political career, Rainey was also on the executive committee of the South Carolina Republican Party and served as a delegate to the state constitutional convention in 1868.

“It is a great honor to join Whip Clyburn — a proud son of South Carolina — to announce the opening of this exhibition, celebrating the historic service and enduring impact of Congressman Joseph Rainey,” Pelosi said, according to a press release sent out on Friday announcing the exhibit.

