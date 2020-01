CNSNEWS.COM

No matter what the U.S. Senate does, President Donald Trump will be “impeached forever,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC’s “This Week. “Let’s be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another,” Pelosi told host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “Ten months we will have an election if we don’t have him removed sooner. But, again, he’ll be impeached forever.”

