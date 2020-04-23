BREITBART

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said a “chunk of money” will be designated in the next coronavirus stimulus bill to enable the American people to vote by mail. When asked about Senate Intelligence Committee confirming U.S. intelligence agencies conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Pelosi said, “Well, I’m not surprised. As a member of the Gang of Eight, I watched this whole investigation proceed.” She continued, “It leads you to the question about what does Vladimir Putin have on President Trump personally, politically, financially, in every way?” She added, “No matter what the president says, it cannot be denied. But it takes us to the next step. They have also told us 24/7 the Russians are still at work trying to undermine our election. That is why we have to have an important chunk of money in this next bill that will enable us to protect the integrity of our elections, as well as enable the American people to vote by mail, especially at this time of a health danger in going to the polls.”

