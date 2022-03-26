HEADLINEUSA:

The disdain for ordinary Americans from liberal elites has been evident for a long time and now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has taken it to a new level of arrogance.

On Wednesday, a recording emerged that showed Pelosi boasting about her dining habits and how her husband prefers to eat later, while she, being from Baltimore, likes to “eat at 5:30, like a peasant.”

The official date of the audio is not known, but the recording was shared widely on Wednesday morning.

“And to this day, my husband, Paul, who was born and raised in San Francisco – I was born and raised in Baltimore – to this day, he likes to dine at 8 and I like to eat at 5:30, like a peasant.”

