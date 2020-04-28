THE HILL.COM

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday expressed openness to a minimum guaranteed income to help keep people hit by the coronavirus shutdowns financially afloat. Pelosi said during an interview on MSNBC that she thinks the financial aid established by the coronavirus relief package enacted into law last month should be extended in some form. “Well, I think we should extend the time, I really do. I always thought that was too short a time. I think we should extend the time,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “Others have suggested a minimum income for — a guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so, because there are many more people than just in small business and hired by small business, as important as that is to the vitality of our economy, and other people who are not in the public sector to meeting our needs in so many ways that may need some assistance as well,” Pelosi said.

