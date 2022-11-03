The horrific attack on Paul Pelosi leaves many questions unanswered. While the Savage Team wishes Mr. Pelosi a full and complete recovery from this vicious assault, so many inconsistencies have the nation asking questions. Savage analyzes the media reports about the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi. How did Pelosi know the attacker’s name? Where was the security for the home of the third highest ranking individual in the United States government? Why did the glass look broken outward instead of into the Mansion? Where is the surveillance footage? Hear from the Savage Team and some of the best comments from Savage Premium subscribers.

