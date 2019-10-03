BREITBART:

Appearing Wednesday on ABC News, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) falsely claimed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) “didn’t make it up” and used President Donald Trump’s “own words” when he performed a fabricated conversation between the president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a recent hearing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you support chairman Schiff but was it right for him to have that dramatic interpretation of the president’s transcript of the phone call at the hearing last week.

PELOSI: I want the American people to know what that phone call was about. I want them to hear, it. So, yeah, it’s fair. It’s sad but he was using the president’s own words. So if he’s—.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, those weren’t the president’s words, it was an interpretation of the president’s words. They’re saying he made this up.

PELOSI: He didn’t make it up.