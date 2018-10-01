WASHINGTON FREE BEACON

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said Friday she is praying for “divine intervention” to stop Brett Kavanaugh from reaching the Supreme Court. Pelosi spent much of her press briefing addressing the controversy surrounding the explosive Senate Judiciary Commitee hearing where Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault, testified on Thursday. Asked by a reporter what she thought Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.) should do about Kavanaugh if Democrats won the House and he took over the Judiciary Committee, Pelosi said she hoped the point would be moot. “I’m hoping that Judge Kavanaugh will not be a justice on the Supreme Court,” she said. “Let’s just take it one day at a time.”

