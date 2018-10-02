THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

For all the talk that Nancy Pelosi won’t be Speaker again if Democrats win back the House majority, rest assured: She will.

Pelosi said as much when she was asked about it during an appearance in Texas over the weekend.

“If the Democrats take the House,” Alex Wagner asked Pelosi, “are you going to be the person with the gavel in your hand, and are you going to be the person that calls up Donald Trump to try to work with him?”

Side-stepping the question about working with Trump — which would surely rile up her left-wing base, Pelosi said she would be Speaker again.

“Yes, I anticipate that I’ll be the person with the gavel in hand, but I haven’t asked anybody for a vote, in fact, I’ve told the candidates, ‘Do whatever you have to do, just win baby,’” she said, apparently telling her candidates to tell voters whatever they want to hear just so they’ll win.

“But I do think that I’m in very good shape with my caucus,” she added.