Breitbart:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview that she ripped up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to “get attention” from the press.

Pelosi said, “I had no intention of doing that when we went into the State of the Union.”

She continued, “I was reading ahead. I knew what was there. I got through a third of it, and I thought this is terrible. I made a nitch on a couple of pages, thinking I ought to remember what’s on this page, this page. Then I realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable. So it wasn’t a planned thing.”