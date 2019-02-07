WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she hasn’t seen Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s much-touted “Green New Deal” that she unveiled Thursday.

The Ocasio-Cortez vision could be at odds with climate change legislation Pelosi envisions, which she said would prioritize “jobs, jobs, jobs.” Still, Pelosi said she welcomes more “enthusiasm” on the environment.

“I haven’t seen it, but I do know that it’s enthusiastic, and we welcome all of the enthusiasms that are out there,” Pelosi told reporters when asked about the plan.

Pelosi, D-Calif., is planning to prioritize legislation that would aim to mitigate climate change threats.

The House created a special committee to address climate change, and Pelosi named nine appointees to the panel just hours before addressing reporters at her weekly press conference.

Ocasio-Cortez was notably left off the panel, which will be chaired by Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and will hold hearings on climate change initiatives. Pelosi told reporters Thursday she invited Ocasio-Cortez to join the panel, but she declined due to her commitment to her other committee assignments.