ABC NEWS:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that she is heartbroken and prayerful as House Democrats move forward with their impeachment inquiry and that President Donald Trump’s actions left her no other choice.

This is a very sad time for our country. There is no joy in this,” she said. “We must be somber, we must be prayerful and we must pursue the facts further to make a decision as to, Did this violate the Constitution of the United States? Which I believe it did.”

Pelosi’s appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday comes just four days after she announced the U.S. House of Representatives would pursue a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump.