It wasn’t exactly the welcome wagon for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in jolly old England, with protesters shouting, “Trump won” and “Go back to Epstein Island” during the California Democrat’s visit to the northern part of the country on Saturday. One man proclaimed, “The whole world knows that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, Nancy!” “Shame on you!” another person shouted. Other cries included, “You’re not welcome here! Go home!” and “Get back to Epstein’s island! Get back to Jeffrey Epstein’s pedo island, Nancy!”

