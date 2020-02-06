nashvillepublicity.prezly.com

The morning after President Trump’s acquittal, and in the wake of massive protests from Americans outraged by Nancy Pelosi’s antics at the State of the Union this week, residents of San Francisco awakened this morning to find something shocking in the sky: an enormous banner being pulled by a plane that reads “PELOSI FOR PRISON: Sign the Petition.” The individual behind the controversial banner is DeAnna Lorraine, the fiery Republican outsider challenging Nancy Pelosi for her Congressional seat in California District 12, which is San Francisco. She has been gaining an immense amount of traction for her campaign both online and on the ground.

