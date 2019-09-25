THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi felt differently about impeachment when the president being impeached was a member of her own party.

PELOSI IN 1998: “We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton, and until the Republicans free themselves of that hatred our country will suffer”



Shortly after a news conference Tuesday, during which the California lawmaker made the case for beginning a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, several video clips of Pelosi began to circulate.

Two videos, both dated December 18, 1998, showed Pelosi on the House floor giving an impassioned response to the imminent impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton.

“Today the Republican majority is not judging the president with fairness, but impeaching him with a vengeance,” Pelosi began, adding, “We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton, and until the Republicans free themselves of that hatred our country will suffer.”