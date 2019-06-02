Fox News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. faced shouts for impeachment as she spoke at an event organized by the California Democratic Party on Saturday. At the event, Pelosi was discussing Congress’ efforts following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — the results of which have prompted some in her party to call for impeachment proceedings. Pelosi has repeatedly resisted that move as many saw it as potentially damaging to the Democrats’ 2020 prospects. She also told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that if the Republican-led Senate rejected impeachment, Democrats might lose the opportunity to prosecute Trump when he leaves office.

