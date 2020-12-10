The Mental Recession:

Pelosi admitted it was all politics, saying the new far lesser package that doesn’t even contain stimulus checks to the American people is acceptable for a very curious reason:

It “has simplicity, it’s what we had in our bills, it’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s O.K. now because we have a new president,” she said.

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy hammered Nancy Pelosi as ‘despicable’ for admitting she stalled COVID relief negotiations because of President Trump.

The House Speaker recently admitted she had become more flexible on her terms in seeking relief for the American people because “we have a new President.”

You may recall that Pelosi refused to make concessions on any coronavirus relief package despite the suffering of people and businesses – demanding a minimum of $2 trillion and the inclusion of numerous liberal pet projects in the legislation.

Her tune changed after Joe Biden’s seeming victory in the election when she signaled support for a $908 billion package, significantly less than her hardline stance and roughly half of a $1.8 trillion package proposed by the White House in October.

Pelosi Gets Called Out By Trey Gowdy Over COVID Relief Hypocrisy

Gowdy, appearing on ‘The Daily Briefing’ on Fox News, leveled Pelosi for what he dubbed “despicable” actions.

“That’s one of the dumbest and also most despicable things I have ever heard an elected leader say,” Gowdy said of Pelosi’s remarks.

“That because Joe Biden won it’s OK to do it … When you are suffering when you’re in economic self-defense mode, you don’t care about politics.”

That’s where you’re wrong, Mr. Gowdy. Nancy always cares about politics and rarely about the American people.

Gowdy went on to explain that had a Republican said what Pelosi had, they’d be pilloried in the media.

“What is missing is if [former Speakers] Paul Ryan or John Boehner said or done what she just said, there would be media outcry,” he explained.

“It really is so outrageous. It’s hard to get me upset but what she just said makes me madder than hell.”

There wouldn’t just be media outcry. Reporters would be accusing Republicans of trying to get people killed.

Nancy’s Meltdown After Being Called Out

Suffice it to say, Nancy Pelosi does not like getting called out for playing politics with COVID relief at the obvious expense and suffering of the American people.

CNN reporter Manu Raju asked the California Democrat if she felt she had made a mistake in not accepting a smaller COVID relief package and perhaps sparing people and businesses months ago.

Pelosi snapped. Again, this is a CNN reporter. There is nobody more friendly to Pelosi’s cause than a CNN reporter.

“I’m going to tell you something,” she said wagging a disdainful finger at Raju. “Don’t characterize what we did before as a mistake, as a preface to your question, if you want an answer. That was not a mistake.”

“It was a decision, and it has taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without other, shall we say, considerations in the legislation that we don’t want.”

More at The Mental Recession