BREITBART:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to immediately take a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday evening notifying her that Iran had launched missile attacks against at least two U.S. military bases in Iraq.

“Tell him I’ll call him back,” Pelosi said to an aide who handed her a note that the vice president was calling her during a meeting, opting to not immediately take the phone call as U.S. bases in Iraq were under attack and instead call the vice president back.

In meeting tonight Speaker Pelosi was handed a note telling her VP Pence was on the phone.



“Tell him I’ll call him back,” she said according to sources in room, noting she had to go open the House for new session.



Two minutes later, she was handed note about air base bombing. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) January 7, 2020

Pelosi was in a meeting, according to Politico’s Heather Caygle, and was set to open the U.S. House for a new session moments later.