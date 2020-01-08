Pelosi dodged Pence phone call notifying her of Iranian missile attack: ‘Tell him I’ll call him back’

BREITBART:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to immediately take a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday evening notifying her that Iran had launched missile attacks against at least two U.S. military bases in Iraq.

“Tell him I’ll call him back,” Pelosi said to an aide who handed her a note that the vice president was calling her during a meeting, opting to not immediately take the phone call as U.S. bases in Iraq were under attack and instead call the vice president back.

Pelosi was in a meeting, according to Politico’s Heather Caygle, and was set to open the U.S. House for a new session moments later.

More from Breitbart


Advertisements