Nancy Pelosi says that the insane inflation and terrible economic numbers is an “aberration.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday dismissed the shrinking economy and crippling inflation caused by Joe Biden and the Democrat party. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that Biden’s economy is shrinking. The Biden Regime claims the US inflation rate rose to 8.5% but everyone knows that number is cooked. A reporter asked Pelosi if the shrinking economy and record high inflation is going to have an effect on the 2022 election. Pelosi dismissed the US GDP contracting 1.4% and said the financial woes are just an “aberration.” Perhaps it is easy for Pelosi, an out-of-touch elitist, to dismiss the recession since she is worth more than $100 million.

