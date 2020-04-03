REDSTATE.COM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) certainly has a way of rewriting history. Pelosi appeared on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell today. Mitchell asked her about a Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) observation that impeachment may have slowed down the federal response to the Wuhan coronavirus. It’s a good question because Democrats have prioritized their quest to get the President any way they can since he was elected and they have never counted the cost of that effort. While Trump responded immediately in January, Democrats were completely focused on their continuing narrative against him. The virus, to them, was just another avenue to try to attack Trump; they were talking about his travel ban being “racist” and “xenophobia,” rather than addressing the virus. Obviously, the question rankled Pelosi. Truth that hits home tends to do that.

READ MORE AT REDSTATE.COM