Pelosi: China Is Terrible on a Lot, But ‘We Have to Find an Accommodation’ on U.S.-China Relations, Solve Climate

During portions of an interview with Bloomberg released on Thursday, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that “we have to find an accommodation” with how the U.S. and China treat each other, and while China is awful on security, the economy, and human rights, “we have a shared planet, and we have to work with the Chinese to save the planet, because they’re now, I think, the biggest emitter, if not us, they’re second, and they are part of the solution in all of this.” But we shouldn’t reward China, but have a “mutual discussion about how we can go forward.”

