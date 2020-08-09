New York Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the four executive orders signed by President Trump for financial relief because of the coronavirus pandemic as “unconstitutional slop.”

“No, in fact, what the president did is – I agreed what the Republican senator said – is unconstitutional slop,” Pelosi said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to comments made Saturday by GOP Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

“While it has the illusion of saying we’re going to have a moratorium on evictions, it says I’m going to ask the folks in charge to study if that’s feasible. While he says he’s going to do the payroll tax, what he’s doing is undermining Social Security and Medicare, so these are illusions,” the California Democrat continued.

The executive orders, criticized as an attempt to bypass Congress, would extend the enhanced unemployment benefits that expired at the end of July, create a “payroll tax holiday” until the end of 2020, provide relief for student debt and continue the moratorium on evictions for homeowners with federally backed mortgages.

Trump said he took the executive actions to protect Americans after weeks of negotiation between the White House, Democrats and Republicans hit a wall.

