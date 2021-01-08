The New York Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Pentagon’s top general on Thursday and urged him to add extra precautions to stop what she called an “unhinged” President Trump from using the nuclear codes.

In a long statement, Pelosi said she made the drastic call to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley as pressure mounts for Trump to step down or be removed from office via the 25th Amendment after the deadly US Capitol siege.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) wrote.

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” she wrote.

Pelosi received assurances from Milley that there were safeguards in place in case Trump wanted to launch a nuclear attack in the final days of his presidency.

