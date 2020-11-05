Pelosi Blow: Number of Pro-Life Women in House Doubles

Breitbart:

The number of pro-life women in the U.S. House will double as a result of the 2020 elections.

National pro-life groups are celebrating the victories: 11 pro-life incumbent women have won reelection and 13 new pro-life women were elected to the House, with eight races still to be called.

“The surge of victorious pro-life women candidates in the U.S. House is a stunning blow to Nancy Pelosi and her pro-abortion agenda,” said Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Additionally, six pro-life women will serve in the U.S. Senate next Congress — seven if Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) wins the runoff election.

SBA List said the 2020 election brought a “record number of pro-life women” into the next Congress.

“We are also very encouraged by the hard-fought re-election of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and the re-election of Sen. Cindy-Hyde Smith (R-MS), while welcoming Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) to the ranks of pro-life women in the Senate,” Dannenfelser added. “We are ‘all in’ for Senator Kelly Loeffler’s runoff race in January and confident she will prevail.”

