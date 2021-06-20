JUSTTHENEWS.COM

Democrats ‘are covering for China,’ the House Republican whip charged.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is charging that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is standing in the way of a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in China. “Pelosi won’t do it,” the Louisiana lawmaker said Friday. “When we’re in the majority we will do it, and we will hold China accountable. They are covering for China right now. It’s a Soviet-style cover-up. We’re going to keep calling them out on it.” When asked for comment on Scalise’s remarks, Pelosi’s office referred Just the News to the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting an investigation into the origins of COVID.

