So much for “unity.”

Newly elected New York Rep. Claudia Tenney and her family have waited three months since the November election for Tenney to finally be sworn-in to the seat she won.

On Thursday, according to The Daily Caller, Tenney’s son, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, was not allowed to attend the ceremony.

“I guess he’s considered a risk,” Tenney told The Daily Caller, confirming Spicer’s post.

Sure he must be. He’s the son of a Republican, after all. According to Tenney’s campaign biography page, her son, Trey Cleary, is a 2013 graduate of the Naval Academy who is now a captain in the United States Marines.

Most sane Americans would consider that the kind of man you’d trust your life to — considering the country is entrusting its existence to him and to men and women like him and has been for more than 200 years now.

But apparently “most sane Americans” doesn’t include Nancy Pelosi or her staff. Tenney told The Daily Caller she was informed her son would not be allowed to watch from the gallery during “several exchanges” through “text from staff and in person.”

In a way, it’s not surprising. The Democratic Party has made no secret of the fact that it distrusts the military — just look at the insulting “vetting” process for the National Guard that took place before the swearing-in of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

But it is surprising that that kind of distrust would be placed on such a personal level. Tenney, after all, is not a newcomer to Congress.

She was first elected in 2016, then lost to Democrat Anthony Brindisi in the 2018 midterms. In the November rematch, she defeated Brindisi by a razor-thin 109 votes out of more than 300,000 votes cast in the Empire State’s 22nd Congressional District, according to The New York Times.

That means she’s at least somewhat of a known quantity. And if her son were the kind of military officer liberals like to pretend are hiding under every bed — “white supremacist,” dangerous to democracy, bent on overthrowing the government they’ve sworn to protect — it’s a good chance Capitol security would know about it. (It’s a better chance the Brindisi campaign would have been shouting it from the rooftops well before November’s vote.)

