THE HILL:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday accused Attorney General William Barr of going “rogue” in his efforts to protect President Trump from the fallout over a whistleblower complaint related to Trump’s conversations with the president of Ukraine.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pelosi argued that Barr was part of a White House “cover-up” of Trump’s call to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump asked Zelensky about the possibility of launching an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

“He’s gone rogue,” Pelosi said. “I think where they’re going is a cover-up of a cover-up.”

“I think it’s sad, to have a Justice Department go so rogue,” she continued. “Well, they have been for a while. And now it just makes matters worse.”