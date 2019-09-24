WHNT:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry, responding to a wave of Democratic lawmakers who’ve called to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The House speaker, who has long pushed to keep her caucus away from the politically divisive issue, is signaling that she’s responding to the seismic shift among Democratic members, following Trump’s admission of discussing Vice President Joe Biden and his son in his phone call with the Ukrainian President. Dozens of House Democrats — many from moderate or Trump-won districts — have announced their support for an impeachment inquiry over the past 48 hours.

In advance of that statement, Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also announced plans to vote on a resolution of disapproval on Wednesday for allegations “that the President of the United States sought to enlist a foreign government to interfere in our democratic process by investigating one of his political rivals — and may have used the withholding of Congressionally-appropriated foreign assistance days earlier as intimidation.” Their statement did not mention impeachment.