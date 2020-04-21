NY POST

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted to holding up the approval of an additional $250 billion for the depleted small business loans fund, following criticism over Congress’ lack of progress. Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday evening, Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that after being asked by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for Congress to approve $250 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, she requested “data on how that [money] is spent.” “Before you know it, boom, all of a sudden, [the small business relief fund] were already out of money. And when the secretary came and asked me for $250 billion, a quarter-of-a-trillion dollars, in 24 hours, I said, well, we want to see the data on how that is spent.” “Also, we want to make sure that we are — as long as we are going to the floor, that we do so in a way that makes sure that everyone can participate in the program,” the California Democrat said.

