Jeffrey Epstein’s newly-released private calendar revealed he had scheduled meetings with a slew of prominent individuals, including the current CIA director, after he was convicted as a sex offender.

The documents contain emails and scheduled meetings with now-CIA Director William Burns, Bard College president Leon Botstein, Obama’s White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and professor Noam Chomsky.

The meetings were scheduled between 2013 to 2017 after the pedophile had served time in jail in 2008 for sex crimes involving a teenage girl.

The purpose of the meetings was not revealed in the trove of documents, which were obtained by The Wall Street Journal and published on Sunday.

Epstein, who was dogged for years by allegations that he sexually abused girls and young women, was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The city’s medical examiner ruled his death a suicide.

