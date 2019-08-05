NEW YORK POST:

A pedophile was allegedly drowned in his Florida prison cell toilet after being beaten by a cellmate, according to a report.

Convicted child molester David Oseas Ramirez, 56, was found dead in his cell in Jacksonville’s Duval County Jail last Tuesday allegedly after being beaten and drowned in the toilet bowl, according to First Coast News.

He was serving life for lewd and lascivious molestation of an 11-year-old girl — with his 2013 jury taking less than 15 minutes to find him guilty, according to Newsweek.

The attack was witnessed by a third inmate and also captured on surveillance camera footage, which has not been released, the station said. A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.